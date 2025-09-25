/Trump's administration reacts to Democrats-GOP tussle as government shut down looms

The White House has issued a stark warning to federal agencies, urging them to prepare for widespread layoffs if Congress fails to secure a funding agreement before next Wednesday (September October 1). A memo from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), released on Wednesday (September 24), instructed agencies whose funding runs out on October 1 — and which lack alternative funding sources or don’t align with the President’s priorities — to begin considering reduction-in-force notices for their employees.

This directive intensifies pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal and prevent a government shutdown, as it threatens the jobs of thousands of federal workers. During previous shutdowns, federal employees were typically placed on temporary furlough until a resolution was reached. The most recent full shutdown, in 2013, saw approximately 850,000 workers furloughed, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Commenting on the matter, US Vice-President JD Vance took it to X and wrote, “Democrats are about to shutdown the government because they demand we fund healthcare for illegal aliens.” Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the memo, calling it a "political intimidation tactic" that serves to scare federal workers. He argued that Trump's focus on firing government employees is less about governance and more about instilling fear. Schumer also pointed out that similar attempts at firings had been reversed in the past.