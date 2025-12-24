/Trump's $100K H-1B visa fee gets green signal, adds to US tech companies' woes

On Tuesday (Dec 23), a US federal judge upheld Trump’s decision to apply $100,000 processing fee for H-1B visa applications. The court cited that it could "inflict significant harm on American businesses and institutions of higher education." District Judge Beryl Howell opined that the US president has "broad statutory authority" to address "a problem he perceives to be a matter of economic and national security."

The decision to update the application fee was announced earlier this year in September. And on being announced, it left companies with mere 36 hours to get it into effect and this led chaotic situations, which added to the confusion. People were unclear as to who would be impacted by the Trump administration's decision.