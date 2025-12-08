/Trump reiterates solving '8 wars in 10 months', makes big claim about success of his tariff regime

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Dec 8) once again claimed that he settled as many as eight wars in his ten months in office. In a post on his Truth Social handle, he claimed that his tariff strategy is necessary for a “strong and decisive national security result.” He also claimed that countries across the world believes in United States' power to settle wars and that is why he has been able to solve theses crises. Earlier, speaking to reporters on the red carpet at the Kennedy Center Honours in Washington, DC, Trump said that tariffs play a central role in shaping his foreign policy. He argued that that trade tools have replaced military force as a means of resolving global disputes.