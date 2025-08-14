/Trump-Putin talks: US, Russian leaders to hold one-on-one meeting in Alaska—Check timings and agenda inside

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are set to meet on Friday (August 15) in Alaska to discuss the future of the Russia-Ukraine war and peace efforts. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Thursday detailed the agenda of the meeting, along with the timings.

Timings of Trump-Putin talks

The talks between the two leaders are scheduled to begin at 22:30 Moscow time (7:30 GMT/1 am IST) in Alaska, at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base.

The central topic between the two leaders will be the resolution of the Ukraine crisis. Following the meeting between Putin and Trump, they will be giving a joint press conference, Ushakov confirmed.

Agenda of Trump-Putin talks

Trump and Putin are expected to discuss ways to settle the Ukraine conflict during their talks in Alaska on Friday, the Kremlin aide said.

Initially, Putin and Trump will first hold a one-on-one meeting, and later, with the participation of delegations, Lavrov, Ushakov, Belousov, Siluanov and Dmitriev will take part in the negotiations between Putin and Trump.

As confirmed by Ushakov, the negotiations will be attended by five members of the delegations from each side.