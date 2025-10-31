/Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest cancelled after Washington gets Moscow memo on....

US cancels planned Trump-Putin summit after Russia’s firm stance on Ukraine. Trump says he won't meet Putin unless a peace deal is near
The US canceled a planned summit in Budapest between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin after Russia sent a memo detailing its firm stance on Ukraine. The decision followed a tense call between both nations' top diplomats. Trump said that he would not meet Putin unless he was confident a peace agreement to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict was imminent. He expressed disappointment in Russia's recent position, despite having a good relationship with Putin in the past.
This is a developing story. More to follow.