Trump posts article on Israeli court deferring Netanyahu’s trial hours after his call for dropping case

US President Donald Trump has shared an article on Truth Social about the postponement of the trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, just hours after he demanded that the proceedings should end. Earlier on Sunday, the Jerusalem District Court agreed to cancel Netanyahu’s scheduled days of testimony in his criminal trial for this week, after Netanyahu appeared before the judges in a closed-door hearing to lay out the reasons the hearings must be put off, and not due to Trump’s demand.

The Jerusalem District Court agreed to postpone Israeli PM’s corruption trial—just hours after Trump called for the case to be dropped while suggesting that American aid could hang in the balance over the decision.

The court revealed Sunday that Netanyahu will not have to testify for the next two weeks due to diplomatic and national security issues, two days after the judge initially rejected the premier’s repeated requests to postpone the trial, and Trump promptly jumped in to claim credit.

Trump had slammed the corruption trial against Netanyahu as a “political witch hunt” and called on Israel to drop the corruption charges.

“It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu,” Trump wrote. “He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran.”

“The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this,” he warned.

Trump also said that keeping Netanyahu occupied with the trial would hinder the efforts for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

“Thank you again, @realDonaldTrump. Together, we will make the Middle East Great Again!” Netanyahu replied.

A White House official said Trump made the personal decision to back the embattled prime minister during the ride back from the NATO summit last week, Axios reported.

The leader of the opposition Democrats party, Yair Golan, said prolonging the war in Gaza personally benefits Netanyahu, who has set a goal of fighting until the terror group is completely eliminated without any timeline.

“Trump’s proposal proves: The hostages are held by Hamas, but they are captive to Netanyahu’s interests,” Golan wrote on X.

Netanyahu stands accused of accepting more than $200,000 from wealthy businessmen and granting regulatory benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars to a telecom owner in exchange for favourable news coverage.