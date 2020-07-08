Trump paid proxy to take college entrance exam for him, claims niece's new book

US President Donald Trump once paid a proxy to take a standardised college entrance exam for him when he was a high school student, his niece has claimed in a tell-all book scheduled to be published next week.

According to a report by The New York Times, Mary Trump -- in the book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man" -- writes that the president paid someone to take the SAT, an entrance exam used by most US universities, in his place.

“The high score the proxy earned for him helped the young Mr Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school,” a manuscript of the book read.

White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, when asked about the book on Tuesday, told reporters at the White House that it was a family matter.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Tuesday: “It’s a book of falsehoods and that’s about it.”