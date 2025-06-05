Days after Elon Musk's exit from the White House, his rift with US President Donald Trump is out in the open. While Trump said his relationship with Musk might change in the future, Musk has openly called his statement false.

Addressing the media at the Oval Office on Thursday (June 5), US President Trump said that he is very disappointed with tech giant Elon Musk over his stance on “big beautiful bill.” Trump accused Musk of being upset after his administration took away the EV mandate. He also said that he did not pay heed to Musk's recommendation for NASA head. Stating that Musk is not the first one to leave the White House mid-way, the US president said that Tesla boss has not badmouthed him till now, but that might change soon. Trump also said that Musk was aware of the tax bill since the beginning and hinted that their relationship might not remain the same.

Elon Musk fact-checks Trump's claims

Meanwhile, Musk has gone all out in targeting Trump over the tax and spending bill. In a series of posts, Musk refuted Trump's claims that he knew about the bill from the beginning. He also said that “in the entire history of civilization, there has never been legislation that is both big and beautiful,” stating that there can only be “slim and beautiful” bill. “Keep the good, remove the bad,” Musk added. The Tesla boss also reshared a 2012 post by Trump where the US president expressed his shock over the government's move to extend the debt ceiling. Musk also urged Americans to contact their lawmakers to “KILL the BILL.”

Slamming the US president and calling out his “ingratitude”, Musk categorically said that Trump would have lost the elections without him. "Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," he added. This comes after Trump said that he would have won the won “Pennsylvania regardless of Elon.”