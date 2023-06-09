Trump Mar-a-Lago case LIVE: Former president's attorneys quit documents suit; aide indicted
Former American President Donald Trump has been charged with obstruction of justice and illegally keeping sensitive government documents at his Florida home after leaving the White House in 2021. As the case develops, WION brings you all the latest updates on the Mar-a-Lago case. Stay tuned.
The most serious accusation against Trunmp is being made under the Espionage Act, which makes it illegal to possess information on national defence without authorisation. Additionally, Trump is accused of numerous instances of obstructing justice, a crime that is committed whenever there is "intent to impede, obstruct, or influence" an investigation.
Prosecutors will have to demonstrate that Trump's actions were deliberate and that his objective was to obstruct the investigation in order to establish those claims, whether or not those attempts were successful. Trump is accused of misleading to investigators by making false statements.
One day after the former president of the United States was charged with federal offences involving obstruction and unlawfully retaining confidential documents, two of his defence attorneys withdrew from the case on Friday.
Walt Nauta, Trump's former military valet, was charged alongside trump as per a report in The Wall Street Journal. After working in the Trump White House, Nauta went on to a position at the Mar-a-Lago resort.