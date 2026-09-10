/'Pretend I’m on the ballot': Did Trump just hint at another term at Republican midterm convention?

US President Donald Trump, while addressing the first Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, fuelled speculation about a possible third term in office — something he has repeatedly expressed interest in pursuing. He said that Republicans will treat the 2026 midterm elections in November as a referendum on his presidency during remarks at the event. He also warned that Republicans could lose control of his agenda if they fail to turn out in November. He also warned that the country could return to poor conditions that “existed under the previous administration.” He said that the progress of the country will continue if voters remain united and support Republican candidates on Nov 3.

“I’m asking you to pretend that I’m on the ballot,” Trump said. “I’m on the ballot.” “If we lose, you’re going to lose your border. You’re going to lose your tax cuts. You’re going to lose your safety and security. Our country is going through hell. You will be going through hell just like you did just two years ago. The midterms are not supposed to be won by the sitting president. And we’re going to change that, ”Trump said.

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Revealing his plans about midterms, he said that he is going to visit every swing states to campaign for congresspeople and senators. "We can win every one of those races, but I'm going to go to every one of those states," Trump says, adding there will be rallies. He went on a warning spree adding: "A loss for Republicans in November would mean to lose your border, you're going to lose your tax cuts, you're going to lose your safety and security. You will be going through hell just like you did just two years ago," he says, adding the US used to be the laughing stock of the world, but that no one is laughing anymore."

First Republican Midterm Convention