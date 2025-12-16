US President Donald Trump courted major controversy, on Tuesday (Dec 15) after he said that American film director Rob Reiner died because of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome.' Marjorie Taylor Greene, Trump's estranged ally, slammed him for settling political score at a time of a "family tragedy." She said that the incident was "not about politics or political enemies." Thomas Massie, another Trump critic on the Republican side of the House of Representatives, called the president's comments “inappropriate and disrespectful.” David Axelrod, the former chief strategist to President Barack Obama, described Trump's post as “perverse.” "The absence of empathy & grace for the Reiner family in their moment of profound loss and grief is sad and revealing. For @POTUS, his grievances trumps their grief." Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said Trump had “lost it.” "Now saying Rob and Michele Reiner caused their own murder because they didn't support him. So sick," he wrote.

Trump, on his social platform Truth Social said that Reiner was 'once very talented movie director and comedy star.' He claimed that Reiner suffered from "incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease' known as TDS - or Trump Derangement Syndrome." Trump in his post also wrote, “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

Reiner was found dead alongside his wife, Michele Reiner (68), at their Brentwood, California, home on December 14. Los Angeles police charged son Nick Reiner with murder and detained him. The investigation has also shifted focus to the couple’s four children, Jack, Tracy, Romy and Nick, all of whom have ties to Hollywood and the entertainment industry. No formal charges have been filed so far.