/Did Trump broker Israel and Iran ceasefire? Here is what we know

The conflict between the Jewish state and the Islamic Republic appears to be dwindling, with Iran claiming that it

'compelled' Israel to ‘unilaterally halt its aggression’. The talks of a ceasefire became prominent following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a phased 24-hour ceasefire at around 0400 GMT on Tuesday. Even though Israel agreed to a ceasefire, Iran said it would only stop its attacks if Israel did the same.

However, Trump was quick to hype himself, “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW.”

However, as of now, no confirmed reports is saying that Trump brokered a ceasefire deal between Israel and Iran. Reuters quoted an anonymous source at White House to justify that Donald Trump brokered the cease fire. The report says that Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Special envoy Steve Witkoff were directly and indirectly engaged in negotiations with Iran.

Israel agreed to the Trump brokered ceasefire, saying that it had fulfilled its objectives. But, Iran hsomewhat had a mixed response. It agreed to the Qatar mediated proposal for ceasefire.

Eventually, Israel and Iran agreed to halt hostilities. But Iran said it remains on ‘high alert’ to respond to 'any act of aggression' from Israel.

However, hours after the statement from the Supreme National Security Council, Israel accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and said it had detected missile launches from Iran.

“In light of the severe violation of the ceasefire carried out by the Iranian regime, we will respond with force”, Eyal Zamir was quoted by the IDF in a post on X.