In his first military address of his second Presidential term on Saturday, May 24, President Donald Trump bragged about purchasing stealth planes without knowing how they function at the West Point Defence Academy.

Trump bragged about the 13 per cent increase in the military budget, to $1 trillion. He talked about Iron Dome defence, and talked about ships and planes, "And I've approved a $1 trillion investment, and that will be again the largest ever in the history of our country, and we are buying you new airplanes, brand new beautiful planes, redesigned planes, brand new planes, totally stealth planes," said the President.

Then he moved on to explaining about his long-term obsession with stealth planes, “I hope they're stealth. I don't know that whole stealth thing. I'm sort of wondering. You mean if we shape a wing this way, they don't see it, but the other way, they see it, I'm not so sure, but that's what they tell me,” he said jokingly. In 2017, he once said that stealth planes are undetectable.

Former MSNBC journalist Mehdi Hassan wrote in a post on X, “One of the great under-reported stories of Trump’s ignorance (insanity?) is that for years he has made repeated comments about stealth fighters which suggest he believes they are literally invisible in the sky. His weirdness cannot be overstated.”

His remarks are a mixture of trademark bravado, casual scepticism, and fascination about military technology.

He ranted about other countries for ripping off the US in trade. He also praised how he sent troops to the western border to stop illegal immigration. He also appreciated his effort to expel the diversity, equity and inclusion initiative from the military. He then went on another tangent about in a bizarre remark of "trophy wife". Describing a real estate man, Ted Levitt, as explained by Newsweek in a report.