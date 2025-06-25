/Trump at NATO summit hails Iran-Israel ceasefire as 'tremendous victory for everyone'

US President Donald Trump, during a press conference on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague on Wednesday (Jun 25), hailed the ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war as a "tremendous victory for everyone, including Iran". Amid uncertainty around the ceasefire, Trump insisted that it was "going very well" and said that thanks to the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, Tehran "won't be building bombs for a long time". Ridiculing reports that suggest that the US strikes, contrary to what Trump says, did not "obliterate" the Iranian nuclear programme, the US president insisted that a "total obliteration" happened and said that the Iranian nuclear programme has been set back "decades".

Trump takes credit for setting back Iran's nuclear programme

Doubling down on his "total obliteration" claims, Trump claimed that Tehran's nuclear programme has been set back by "decades". "They're not going to be building bombs for a long time," he added. The SU President also stated that progress was being made on the war in Gaza. He said he believed that "great progress" was being made to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, thanks to the US strikes. Suggesting that the bombing could have a positive impact on the Middle East, he said, “I think great progress is being made on Gaza, I think because of this attack that we made.”

Trump slams the media