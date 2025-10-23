/Trump asks cattle ranchers to lower beef prices, says they are benefiting because he put tariffs on imports

US President Donald Trump, via a post on his Truth Social account on Wednesday (Oct 22), said that American cattle ranchers are reaping benefits from the tariffs he imposed on imports from other countries. He urged the cattle ranchers to lower their prices. Trump also reminded the cattle ranchers that if it were not for him and the tariffs that he imposed, they would still be doing what they have done in past years.

“The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50 per cent Tariff on Brazil,” the American president wrote in his post.

“If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible! It would be nice if they would understand that, but they also have to get their prices down, because the consumer is a very big factor in my thinking, also!” he added.

“In addition to everything else, Tariffs on other Countries SAVED our Cattle Ranchers!” he emphasised.