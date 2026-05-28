Trump administration officials at the US Treasury Department are reportedly advancing plans to design a new $250 banknote featuring US President Donald Trump’s portrait, according to the Washington Post. The proposal is linked to commemorations for the United States’ 250th anniversary, with senior officials including Treasury Secretary Brandon Beach and adviser Mike Brown urging the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to prepare early prototypes.

The mock-up, seen by the Washington Post, shows Trump’s portrait at the centre with the inscription “250 AMERICA”. A similar design was previously shared by Republican Representative Andy Barr in January, when he appeared with a large conceptual version of the proposed note alongside Treasury official Brandon Beach. In a post on X, dated January 9, 2026, Barr wrote: “America is turning 250—and it’s time to make more history! Today, I met with @TreasurerBeach on my proposal to put President Donald Trump on a new $250 bill. We’ve included this in a recent FI hearing in @FinancialCmte. Let’s honor 250 years of American greatness by celebrating the President who put America First!”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Legal Barriers and Currency Rules in Question

US federal law currently prohibits living individuals from appearing on currency, a rule in place since 1866. The Washington Post reported that any such proposal would require legislative approval from Congress. Former Bureau of Engraving and Printing director Larry R. Felix told the newspaper that a $250 note is ‘not statutorily authorised’ without an act of Congress and approval from the Treasury Secretary.

Despite this, a Treasury spokesperson said the agency is conducting “appropriate planning and due diligence” for a potential commemorative note tied to the 250th anniversary, should legal authorisation be granted.

Commemorative gold coin design marking America's 250th anniversary, approved by the US Commission of Fine Arts Photograph: (AFP)

Internal Push and Institutional Resistance

The Washington Post reported internal disagreements within the Bureau of Engraving and Printing over feasibility. Former and current employees said producing a new denomination can take six to eight years, particularly for a high-value note requiring security testing and integration with ATM systems. Staff reportedly cautioned that no formal inter-agency process had been completed. One employee described concerns that expectations were unrealistic, noting that currency design and production require extensive testing to ensure reliability in circulation.

The proposal comes alongside separate plans to issue a commemorative 24-karat gold coin featuring Trump to mark America’s 250th anniversary. The proposed design shows Trump leaning on the Resolute Desk with clenched fists, making him only the second sitting president to appear on a US coin. The first was Calvin Coolidge in 1926, featured alongside George Washington on a coin marking 150 years of American independence. The US Commission of Fine Arts approved the design on March 19, 2026. While federal law prohibits living presidents from appearing on circulating currency, officials clarified that this would be a commemorative coin, which falls under the Treasury Secretary’s authority for approval and issuance.

Additionally, Trump is set to become the first sitting US president to have his signature appear on US banknotes, the Treasury Department announced in March. His signature will feature alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as part of commemorations marking America’s 250th anniversary, which officials say highlights economic strength and dollar dominance.