/Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event; US VP Vance reacts, 'Say a prayer...'

US conservative activist and a prominent Trump ally, Charlie Kirk, was shot at during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Multiple media reports quoted police officials who confirmed the incident. He has been hospitalised, and the extent of his injuries is unknown. US Vice President JD Vance reacted to the incident and said, "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father." Kirk is best known as the founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. He is also a podcast host with millions of followers. He has 5.2 million followers on X and 7.3 million followers on TikTok. A graphical video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Kirk is seen seated on the stage as a bullet hits his neck and blood pours out. The authenticity of the video is unknown.