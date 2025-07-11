/Trump administration's immigration crackdown continues: ICE agents raid Camarillo farms in California - Here's what happened

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents raided several marijuana farms including the famous Glass House Farms, in California's Camarillo on Thursday (July 11). Dozens of farmworkers were also detained during an immigration raid at a Ventura County agricultural businesses. The officers faced massive protests by almost 500 people, as per multiple reports. Dramatic visuals from the raids were shared on social media in which officers are seen pointing guns, throwing smoke grenades and rubber bullets at protestors. At least one video shows a protestor appearing to fire at the federal agents. ICE officers arrived for the raids military vehicles, helicopters, and weapons. The ICE is yet to issue a statement about the situation in Camarillo.

The raids come after Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said that there would be "no amnesty" for agricultural workers as President Donald Trump's administration moves to deport all immigrants in the country illegally. "Ultimately, the answer on this is automation, also some reform within the current governing structure. And then also, when you think about, there are 34 million able-bodied adults in our Medicaid program. There are plenty of workers in America," she said at a press conference outside the Department of Agriculture headquarters. The farm sector in US has warned that mass deportation of farm workers would disrupt the food supply, however, the Trump administration seems to have reversed course after its signal of pausing raids on some farm work sites in June.