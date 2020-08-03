Tourist crushed by whale's tail in Australia

A tourist snorkelling off Australia's pristine northwest coast was struck by a whale, and was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.

The victim was exploring near the World Heritage-listed Ningaloo Reef in the Indian Ocean when she was struck by the tail of one of the giant creatures. The area is well known for its close encounters with whale sharks and the even larger humpbacks.

The woman was transferred to a remote airport for evacuation and emergency treatment in Perth.

She sustained "chest injuries" and was said to be in a "serious but stable condition."

Other reports said the 29-year-old was struck by a whale shark, the world's largest fish which can reach a length of 15 meters (50 feet).