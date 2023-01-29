Top world news Live | Three killed in Iran earthquake, over 60 dead in Pakistan bus crash
The Israeli security cabinet has announced measures to revoke certain rights of "terrorist families" after two attacks in east Jerusalem, one of which killed seven people near a synagogue.
Ahead of the meeting late Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a "strong" and "swift" response to the attacks carried out by two Palestinians from annexed east Jerusalem.
Afterwards the security cabinet announced measures to revoke the rights to social security of "the families of terrorists that support terrorism". It also said there will be a discussion Sunday by the council of ministers over a bill to revoke their Israeli identity cards.
The measures announced are in line with proposals from Netanyahu's far-right political partners which enabled him to return to power at the end of December, following elections the previous month.
As Sudan's economic crisis drags on, grocer Hassan Omar keeps busy cleaning packaged food items that have been gathering dust for months as his dwindling customer base make fewer purchases.
"People can no longer afford to buy all their needs," Omar, 43, told AFP at his grocery store in the capital Khartoum.
"Purchasing power has significantly declined over the past six months," he said, noting that his sales had plummeted from 500,000 Sudanese pounds ($877) to 200,000 pounds ($350) per day over that period.
His plight reflects Sudan's spiralling economic crisis which has forced many households to tighten their belts as nearly one third of the 45 million population face acute hunger.
Some 65 percent of the population live below the poverty line, according to a 2020 report by the United Nations.
At least 40 people died when a bus plunged off a bridge in southwestern Pakistan and burst into flames, a government official said on Sunday.
"The dead bodies...are beyond recognition," Hamza Anjum, a senior official of Lasbela district in Balochistan province, said at the accident site.
Anjum said three survivors had been rescued and the bus was reportedly carrying 48 passengers when it hit a pillar on the bridge and careened off course earlier on Sunday.
It had been travelling overnight between Balochistan's provincial capital of Quetta and the southern port city of Karachi.
"It is feared that the driver may have fallen asleep," Anjum said, also mentioning the possibility the driver had been speeding during the long-distance trip.
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey late Saturday, killing at least three people and injuring 816, state media said.
The shallow quake hit the city of Khoy in West Azerbaijan province at 9:44 pm (1814 GMT), the Seismological Center of the University of Tehran said.
"This incident has left 816 injured and three dead," West Azerbaijan governor Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian was quoted as saying by IRNA news agency, revising up an earlier toll of two dead and 580 injured.
Following the quake, Iran's minister of interior, Ahmad Vahidi, travelled to Khoy to observe the situation, IRNA reported.