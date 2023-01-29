Top world news Live | Three killed in Iran earthquake, over 60 dead in Pakistan bus crash

The Israeli security cabinet has announced measures to revoke certain rights of "terrorist families" after two attacks in east Jerusalem, one of which killed seven people near a synagogue.

Ahead of the meeting late Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a "strong" and "swift" response to the attacks carried out by two Palestinians from annexed east Jerusalem.

Afterwards the security cabinet announced measures to revoke the rights to social security of "the families of terrorists that support terrorism". It also said there will be a discussion Sunday by the council of ministers over a bill to revoke their Israeli identity cards.

The measures announced are in line with proposals from Netanyahu's far-right political partners which enabled him to return to power at the end of December, following elections the previous month.