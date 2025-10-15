Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Top Democrat accuses Trump of sacrificing US-India ties for Nobel Peace Prize; alleges financial links to Pakistan via son

Top Democrat accuses Trump of sacrificing US-India ties for Nobel Peace Prize; alleges financial links to Pakistan via son

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 15, 2025, 21:03 IST | Updated: Oct 15, 2025, 21:03 IST
Top Democrat accuses Trump of sacrificing US-India ties for Nobel Peace Prize; alleges financial links to Pakistan via son

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Democrat has criticised Donald Trump for jeopardising US-India ties due to his Nobel Peace Prize aspirations and also alleged Pakistan-related financial connections

Rahm Emanuel, a leading Democratic figure, has criticised US President Donald Trump for undermining decades of careful US-India strategic planning, blaming it on Trump's desire to secure a Nobel Peace Prize. Emanuel, a former senior advisor to Barack Obama and ex-ambassador to Japan, said Donald Trump's ego led him to disrupt vital diplomatic efforts. He pointed out that Trump’s focus on securing a Nobel Prize overshadowed long-term US interests with India, especially when Trump demanded that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praise him for the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

He said, “He threw it all away because Modi would not say that the President deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for the ceasefire (with Pakistan).” While India asserts the ceasefire decision was made independently following a request from the Pakistani army, Trump has repeatedly claimed he forced India and Pakistan into compliance through threats of severe tariffs.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rahm Emanuel argued that, under Trump, the US lost an opportunity to leverage India as a counterbalance to China in key sectors, including manufacturing, technology, and defense. He emphasised that Trump’s actions essentially disregarded 40 years of bipartisan efforts to strengthen US-India relations.

Further, Rahm Emanuel raised concerns about Trump's ties to Pakistan, accusing Donald Trump of compromising US interests due to financial gains from Pakistani dealings. He specifically mentioned Trump’s sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, as well as Jared Kushner, who reportedly had financial interests connected to a Pakistani firm linked to cryptocurrency transactions. Emanuel suggested that Trump’s actions were motivated both by his ego and these financial entanglements. Emanuel’s criticism highlights broader concerns over Trump’s foreign policy decisions and their long-term impact on US alliances and strategic interests.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics