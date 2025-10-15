/Top Democrat accuses Trump of sacrificing US-India ties for Nobel Peace Prize; alleges financial links to Pakistan via son

Rahm Emanuel, a leading Democratic figure, has criticised US President Donald Trump for undermining decades of careful US-India strategic planning, blaming it on Trump's desire to secure a Nobel Peace Prize. Emanuel, a former senior advisor to Barack Obama and ex-ambassador to Japan, said Donald Trump's ego led him to disrupt vital diplomatic efforts. He pointed out that Trump’s focus on securing a Nobel Prize overshadowed long-term US interests with India, especially when Trump demanded that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praise him for the ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan.

He said, “He threw it all away because Modi would not say that the President deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for the ceasefire (with Pakistan).” While India asserts the ceasefire decision was made independently following a request from the Pakistani army, Trump has repeatedly claimed he forced India and Pakistan into compliance through threats of severe tariffs.

Rahm Emanuel argued that, under Trump, the US lost an opportunity to leverage India as a counterbalance to China in key sectors, including manufacturing, technology, and defense. He emphasised that Trump’s actions essentially disregarded 40 years of bipartisan efforts to strengthen US-India relations.