/Top 10 HIDDEN travel gem spots in US for summer 2025 | Don't miss the last one

If you're planning a trip to the United States then don’t just stick to the popular cities like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. The US has many lesser-known places that are equally beautiful and full of charm without the large crowds. Whether you're looking for peaceful nature, rich history or local culture, these hidden gems are worth exploring.



St Simons Island, Georgia

This island is full of natural beauty with live oak trees, sandy beaches and thick forests. You can visit historic sites like Fort Frederica, ride a bike through trails and can enjoy tasty seafood at local restaurants.

Bisbee, Arizona

Once known for its copper mines, Bisbee is now a colorful town filled with artists. With its old-style buildings and creative vibe the town offers beautiful art galleries and lively bars in the Brewery Gulch area.

Cumberland Island, Georgia

This peaceful island is home to wild horses, untouched forests and the ruins of the old Dungeness Mansion. It’s ideal for those who love nature and want a quiet getaway.



Great Basin National Park, Nevada

This lesser known park has a stunning mountain views, ancient pine trees and some of the clearest night skies in the country. Visitors can explore the Lehman Caves and enjoy observe the stars in this Dark Sky Park.

Hoh Rainforest, Washington

Found in Olympic National Park this rainforest is full of green plants, moss-covered trees and wildlife.

Portland, Maine

This coastal city is known for its cobbled streets, art galleries and delicious seafood, especially lobster. Take a walk in the Old Port district or cruise to nearby islands.

Savannah, Georgia

With old mansions, oak-lined streets and beautiful parks, Savannah feels like a storybook. The city also has great food and a strong art and music culture.

Boulder, Colorado

Set near the Rocky Mountains, Boulder is perfect for hiking, biking and enjoying nature. Its lively downtown offers great shopping, food and cultural events.

Door County, Wisconsin

This area is famous for cherry orchards, lake views and cute small towns. Enjoy lighthouses, boat rides and homemade cherry pie.

