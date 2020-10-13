Tokyo strongly opposes Chinese ships entering Japanese waters off disputed East China Sea islands

Japan government on Tuesday lodged strong protests to China over the entry of Chinese coast guard ships into Japan's territorial waters off disputed East China Sea islands and top government spokesperson urged Chinese vessels to leave its territorial water around disputed islands in the East China Sea.

The Chinese ships refused to move out for a third day, Japanese officials said.



"The Chinese ships entered the Japanese territorial waters on October 11 and continue to remain there, for more than two days already. This is extremely unfortunate. Japanese maritime security vessels reiterate the demand to leave Japan's territorial waters," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said it was "regrettable" the situation around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which China calls the Diaoyu Islands, had continued "for more than two days".

Kato said Japan had strongly protested China's move through diplomatic channels after the ships first moved into the area on Sunday.

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said Monday "the Diaoyu Islands and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory".



Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan insists on its sovereignty over the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as a Chinese territory.



(With inputs from agencies)