At least three people have been killed, and eight others have been injured, in a shooting at the Southport Yacht Basin on the North Carolina Coast on Saturday (Sep 27). According to a New York Post report, numerous shots were fired from a passing boat into a dockside restaurant. Officials said that the unidentified vessel pulled up to the American Fish Company, a popular restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin, shortly before 10 pm, opening fire into a crowd of unsuspecting diners. No suspects have been captured, reported Star News, citing City Manager Noah Saldo.

“Active shooter situation”

In a post on Facebook, the City of Southport NC warned citizens of an ‘active shooter situation’. “There are reports of an active shooter in the Southport Yacht Basin,” it said, adding, “There is an unknown number of injuries,” and advising people to “Avoid the area and remain in your homes. Please report any suspicious activity immediately to 911.”

According to WECT, a person of interest is being questioned in relation to the shooting. Meanwhile, an official statement is awaited.