Three dead in shooting in a New Orleans suburb in US

A person fatally shot two people on Saturday, prompting customers and staff of a gun store to open fire on the shooter in a New Orleans suburb of the US. The shooter also later died.

The shooting happened around 2:50 pm at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Metairie is a major suburb of New Orleans, about five miles (eight kilometers) west of the city's iconic French Quarter, in the neighboring jurisdiction of Jefferson Parish. None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified.

An investigation is underway as authorities seek to determine exactly what happened.

