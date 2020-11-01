Thousands protest in Jerusalem against PM Netanyahu

Thousands of people took to streets in Jerusalem in the latest demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his handling of the coronavirus crisis and the corruption charges he faces.

Protesters waved Israeli and pink flags. Smaller demonstrations took place elsewhere across the country.

Protesters held placards carryng signs that read, "Saving the country", "fighting corruption" and "Revolution."

Netanyahu has been severely criticised for the mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak and its economic fallout. Also, he has been serving as the prime minister while under indictment on three corruption charges: fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes.

Netanyahu, however, denies wrongdoings in a series of scandals involving billionaire associates and media moguls.

The country is emerging in gradual stages from a month-long lockdown that the government imposed to tamp down infections.

Israel economy, however, continues to take a hit as restriction still in place have kept stores, hotels and restaurants closed.

Israel appeared to have successfully weathered an initial outbreak in the spring. But a hasty reopening after a previous lockdown sent confirmed cases soaring and plunged the country toward new restrictions.