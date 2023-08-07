Thousands of young scouts to depart from South Korean world jamboree amid typhoon warning

South Korea's World Scout Jamboree is now set to end early because of an approaching typhoon, said organisers on Monday (August 7) as they appealed to the government to provide help “urgently” with efforts being made to send tens of thousands of children home.



Around 43,000 people participated in the jamboree which started in North Jeolla province last week, however, hundreds of scouts fell ill because of an extreme heatwave which forced Seoul to provide air-conditioned buses and deploy military doctors. The government vowed an all-out effort to salvage the event.

American and British scout groups withdraw

Over the weekend, American and British scout groups withdrew citing concerns over the extreme weather as the organisers stated that the jamboree would continue appealing to participants to see it as a "platform for overcoming challenges".



However, with the forecast of a typhoon ahead which is likely to hit most of South Korea, which includes the campsite, the Jamboree was forced to end early.



"The World Organisation of the Scout Movement received confirmation this morning from the Government of the Republic of Korea that due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants," said the scout body, in a statement.

"We urgently call on the Government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries," the scout body added.



No details were shared where the participants of the event will stay until they return home. On Monday, South Korea's presidential office said that President Yoon Suk Yeol was informed about the contingency plan for the Jamboree in the wake of the typhoon approaching, hinting that the scouts are likely to stay in Seoul for the remainder of their stay.



"By 'contingency plan', it means the scouts' accommodation and the remaining schedule can be moved to the metropolitan area including Seoul," said Yoon's office, in a statement.



It was reported by the Yonhap news agency that all afternoon activities were cancelled and the participants will start leaving the campsite on Tuesday morning.

A moment of national disgrace?

This week, the highest-level hot weather warning was issued by South Korea. The exit of British, American and other scout troops has been a setback for the government of South Korea which on Friday held an emergency cabinet meeting and mobilised aid.



The presidential office sanctioned 6.9 billion won ($5.3 million) in spending for supporting the jamboree, and Yoon also held telephonic conversations with camp organisers, appealing to them to offer more tourism programmes to the scouts.



Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that the organisers would "create and operate a tour program featuring South Korea's industry, culture, history, and nature". However, the situation has been described by the local media as a “national disgrace”, considering the time the country had to make preparations for the global event, which takes place once every four years.

