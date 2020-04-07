This Spanish city is holding drive-through funerals once every 15 minutes

Drive-through funerals are being held in Spanish capital Madrid in front of the crematorium of its sprawling La Almudena cemetery.

Coronavirus outbreak has changed the public mourning process in the country which is under a lockdown for six weeks.

The cemetery, which is the largest in the country, witnesses a funeral once in almost every 15 minutes.

Heaves drive up to the chapel in the cemetery before a quick blessing followed by burial or cremation.

Although permission has been granted to hold funerals in the country, not more than five people are allowed to attend a service.

Therefore, both priests and people have been forced to perform funerals in this manner.

Spain is the fourth most adversely affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 1,36,000 people in the country and has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Although the country has the second-highest death toll in the world after Italy, COVID-19 cases in the country have been declining since Thursday last week.