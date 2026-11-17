Nvidia's dominance of the artificial intelligence chip market could face another challenge, this time from Google. The technology giant has introduced two specialised AI computing systems, TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max, designed for secure AI processing and workloads requiring massive amounts of data.

But Google's bigger move goes beyond hardware. It is also opening up the software needed to run AI models on its chips, targeting one of Nvidia's strongest competitive advantages: its CUDA ecosystem. The strategy could give businesses an alternative to Nvidia GPUs as demand for AI computing continues to grow.

What are Google's new TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max?

TPU 8tx: AI computing with hardware-level security

Designed for governments and regulated industries, TPU 8tx protects sensitive data and AI models while they are being processed. It uses confidential computing technology and is paired with fifth-generation AMD EPYC processors. Unlike conventional encryption, which protects information when stored or transferred, confidential computing aims to protect it even during active processing. This could make the system attractive to organisations handling sensitive government, financial and business information.

TPU 8i Max: Designed for demanding AI workloads

This system combines two TPU 8i chips in one package, doubling compute capacity, on-chip SRAM and high-bandwidth memory bandwidth compared with a single TPU 8i. It targets complex tasks such as drug discovery, mathematical reasoning and analysing large software codebases.

Google's bigger target: Nvidia's CUDA software advantage

Nvidia's competitive strength is not limited to its graphics processing units (GPUs). Its CUDA platform provides developers with software tools to build and run applications on Nvidia hardware.

Google wants to make switching easier.

Its open-source TorchTPU allows developers to run native PyTorch workloads on Google's TPUs with minimal code changes. It also supports tools and frameworks including Hugging Face, vLLM and SGLang. Google has separately introduced an open-source TPU agent suite for coding assistants, including Claude Code and Google Antigravity. Support for Cursor is listed as coming soon.

Could Google actually end Nvidia's dominance?