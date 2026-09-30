/'This guy is a monster and nobody knows him': Here's what Trump said about Sundar Pichai | Watch video

US President Donald Trump made an unusual remark about Google CEO Sundar Pichai during an interaction with reporters on Tuesday, describing the tech executive as a ‘monster’ while praising his relatively low public profile. Trump made the comment after a White House lunch attended by several leading technology executives. Turning his attention to Pichai, Trump said, “This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this."

Trump highlights Pichai’s name

The exchange began when Trump invited Pichai to speak. However, as the Google CEO began responding, Trump interrupted to emphasize the prominence of the executives gathered at the White House. “You have no idea who these people are. These are the biggest people in the world. You have no idea who they are," Trump said before turning toward Pichai.

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“All you have to know is, SUNDARR! Sundar is his name," Trump added. Pichai responded with a light-hearted comment, saying, “Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!" The word “monster" is also occasionally used in business and technology commentary to describe the enormous scale and influence of Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

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Top tech executives attend White House lunch

Trump’s remarks came during a high-profile gathering of technology leaders at the White House, where artificial intelligence and related issues were among the topics of discussion. The attendees included Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, whose X platform has developed its own AI model, Grok.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were also among those present.