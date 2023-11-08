Third GOP Debate: Check date, time, venue, candidates, how to watch & all you need to know

The final Republican debate will feature leading candidates running for the president of the United States.

As former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the race, there will be fewer people on the stage on Wednesday at 08:00 pm EST in Miami.

Here's everything you need to know about the third Republican presidential primary debate.

Who will participate in the third Republican debate?

Five Republican candidates have qualified for the third debate, according to their campaigns. They are: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. However, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has not confirmed the qualified candidates yet.

The previous debate lineup included Pence, who terminated his election campaign last weekend. North Dakota Governor Burgum made the second stage of the debate but hasn't said if he's reached the higher threshold for the third edition.

Will Donald Trump participate in the third Republican debate?

Former US President Donald Trump did not attend the first two Republican debates, saying he saw no point given his massive polling lead. Due to the same reason, he might not participate in the third debate as well.

After the second Republican debate, Chris LaCivita, the senior adviser to Donald Trump, said, "President Trump stated that he would not attend the debates." He added, "Plural ... And that's his position until it's not."

In his campaign, Trump urged the RNC to cancel the third debate, indicating that the party should focus on defeating Democrats in the 2024 elections.

How to watch the third Republican debate

NBC News will host the two-hour-long debate. Thus, the third Republican debate will be live on NBC's TV streaming and digital platforms.

"Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker and Hugh Hewitt, the host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show" on Salem Radio Network, will moderate the third Republican debate.

Salem Radio Network and the Republican Jewish Coalition are the selected debate partners by the Republican National Committee.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will host the third Republican debate.

People watching outside the United States can watch the debate live on Sky News Network channels. An alternative option is to stream the third debate through Sling TV. In India, the third Republican debate will start at 06:30 am IST.

(With inputs from agencies)