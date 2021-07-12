The tale of China’s trek-loving wild Asian elephants 

Last month, a herd of wild Asian elephants shot to fame after continuing on a long journey through southwestern China.

After leaving their nature reserve last year, the herd has travelled for over 500 kilometers across the Yunnan province in China. They have been roaming free through villages and large towns, alike.

Although this herd seems to be on a never-ending epic journey, a lone elephant, who broke away from the herd a month ago, was captured and returned to the home reserve recently, a CNN report said.

This elephant has travelled more than 190 kilometers on its own. It survived on food provided by local authorities and sometimes, foraging into villages.

As the 1.8-tonne male had lingered near populated areas and posed a risk to public safety, the authorities tranquilised and sent it to the reserve.

According to the Yunnan government, there were no external injuries on the elephant, who walked into the rainforest and took a dip in the river after being released.

The rest of the herd is still marching on. They are being closely monitored by dozens of drones, hundreds of emergency response personnel and police officers round-the-clock.