The USS Abraham Lincoln, a US aircraft carrier deployed by US President Donald Trump’s war against Iran, has arrived off a Thai port. A heavy security presence was in force at Laem Chabang port near Pattaya, south of Bangkok when USS Abraham Lincoln arrived. At least 5,000-crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln arrived on Wednesday morning after more than 270 days at sea. They arrived amid reports of deteriorating living conditions and poor mental health on the vessel, including attempted suicides. As they arrived, reports of crackdown on prostitution in the port town of Pattaya surfaced.

Pattaya is now hugely popular with foreign tourists, known for its beaches and a nightlife scene that has long drawn scrutiny over sex tourism. Sex work is illegal in Thailand, but authorities often turn a blind eye, said Pattarachit Gozzoli, a sociologist at Mahidol University told Guardian. Pattaya police chief Anek Srathongyoo explained that sex workers could potentially solicit in public areas without the knowledge ⁠of the authorities: “We are doing our best, but it is difficult.”

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