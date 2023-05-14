Thailand election LIVE Updates: Exit polls out, Pheu Thai and MFP expected to dominate
Story highlights
The national election in Thailand started on Sunday (May 14) with around 52 million people eligible to vote. The election is becoming a clash between army-backed establishment parties and resurgent opposition movements. It is for the 500-seat House of Representatives. Voting began at 8:00 am (0100 GMT) at the 95,000 polling stations. The election is the first since major youth-led pro-democracy protests erupted across Bangkok in 2020.
Election officials anticipated a strong turnout when polls opened at 8 am Bangkok time (9 p.m. ET Saturday). In Thailand's bicameral system, 500 members of the House of Representatives will be chosen by the country's 52 million eligible voters in this year's election. Each voter casts two ballots: one for a local constituency representative and the other for their choice of party-list MPs, who represent the national party.
Approximately two-thirds of the votes cast in the election on Sunday are expected to go to Pheu Thai and the Move Forward Party, according to an exit poll conducted by The Nation newspaper. The publication predicted that Pheu Thai and Move Forward will finish first and second, respectively, in the constituency and party-list elections.
Out of the 400 seats that will be decided by direct election, Pheu Thai is predicted to win 32% of them. About 29 percent of the seats up for direct election as well as party-list seats are predicted to go to MFP.The Democrat Party comes in third with almost 10% of the vote in each category. With 8% of the vote, Prayuth's UTN is in fourth place.
Vote counting has commenced for Thailand's general election, with pro-democracy opposition parties expected to defeat the conservative military-supported government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who has been in power for nearly a decade. After a campaign that pitted the younger generation's desire for change against the traditionalist and royalist establishment, opinion polls predicted a resounding defeat for ex-army chief and coup leader Prayut. The main opposition party, Pheu Thai, led by the daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, was ahead in the final opinion polls.
However, there are concerns that the military may attempt to cling to power, potentially leading to further instability, in a country where victories at the ballot box have often been overturned by coups and court orders.
According to an exit poll conducted by the think tank National Institute of Development (NIDA), candidates from the MFP (Move Forward Party) are predicted to win in almost all of Bangkok's 33 constituencies. The poll, which was released just after polls closed, predicted MFP victories in 32 constituencies. The exit poll also indicated that Pheu Thai could emerge as the second-largest party.
Following an election with a high turnout, polling stations are shutting all across Thailand.
Vote counting will soon start at the booths, and preliminary results should be available soon.
The 95,000 voting stations around Thailand will have their results tallied, confirmed, and posted on the Thai Elections Commission's website starting at 7 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. GMT/ 5:00 PM IST).
As per opinion polls, the billionaire Shinawatra family-backed party Pheu Thai is far ahead of all rivals. Just days before the elections, the family patriarch and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra declared preparations to return from self-exile.
On the second place is the youth-led Move Forward party, which is gaining ground three years after student-led demonstrations shocked Thailand by questioning traditional values.
As per opinion polls, the incumbent PM Prayuth Chan-ocha is the most unpopular of all. However, he should not be written off as the country's current electoral laws were erected by his former military junta.
Voters in Thailand who identify as LGBTQ are rooting for progressive candidates to win today's election. “This election presents a new opportunity in terms of human rights for the LGBT community,” said Sakesan “Piano” Akaros, who was crowned Miss Trans Global Thailand this year.
“The new generation of politicians is a new hope for me. What I’m concerned the most is that they just want to win votes from us and do nothing after. But I do believe in a new generation of politicians especially the party with LGBT representatives,” the 29-year-old said. She was referring to the youth-led Move Forward Party.
Parties that win at least 25 seats are qualified to nominate a prime minister and can name up to three candidates. The prime minister is selected by a simple majority of a joint vote of the lower house and the Senate, whose 250 members were not elected but appointed by a military government. That means the winning candidate needs at least 376 votes.
Voting in proceeding smoothly in Thailand's capital city Bangkok with officials in several districts reporting a high turnout. According to a report by Al Jazeera, an official said that each of the five voting booths at the Mater Dei school was handling 600-800 voters, making the process quick and efficient.
Another official at Phra Khanong area said over 80 percent of those eligible to vote at her polling booth had voted by midday.
The resort city of Pattaya saw a great turnout in the general election in Thailand. According to a report by Al Jazeera, residents said it was the largest turnout at an election they can remember.
It is forecast that this general election will have a record turnout. According to the Election Commission chairperson Ittiporn Boonpracong, the commission projects a turnout of more than 80%.
"Hopefully, it will be historical. I think last time it was about 72-ish, 73 percent out of like 52 or 55 million people, if (this time) the voting turnout is 75 percent or 80 percent I would be all the way to the moon," said Move Forward party leader and PM candidate Pita Limjaroenrat.
Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who recently emerged as the favourite to be Thailand's next prime minister, voted in the general election on Sunday.
According to opinion polls, the popularity of Pita Limjaroenrat has soared in recent weeks, with one poll putting him as the top choice for prime minister.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha voted in the general election on Sunday and urged citizens to exercise their franchise.
"Today is the election day as how a democratic system should be. I would like to invite people all over the country, all ages and gender who are eligible to cast their vote. I want as many people as they can to come out," Prime Minister Chan-ocha said.
Thai citizens, old and young, flocked to their polling stations situated across Thailand as the national election started on Sunday, expected to deliver big gains for opposition forces. Around 52 million people are eligible to vote in this election.