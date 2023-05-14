Thailand election LIVE Updates: Exit polls out, Pheu Thai and MFP expected to dominate

Approximately two-thirds of the votes cast in the election on Sunday are expected to go to Pheu Thai and the Move Forward Party, according to an exit poll conducted by The Nation newspaper. The publication predicted that Pheu Thai and Move Forward will finish first and second, respectively, in the constituency and party-list elections.

Out of the 400 seats that will be decided by direct election, Pheu Thai is predicted to win 32% of them. About 29 percent of the seats up for direct election as well as party-list seats are predicted to go to MFP.The Democrat Party comes in third with almost 10% of the vote in each category. With 8% of the vote, Prayuth's UTN is in fourth place.