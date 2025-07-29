Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire after five days of cross-border fighting. The thaw came after talks mediated by Malaysia. It began at midnight on July 28, but a couple of hours later, Thailand says Cambodia violated the ceasefire that was agreed upon. Thai government post on X, "While Thailand’s strictly complied with the ceasefire agreement that began at midnight on 28 Jul, Cambodian forces have continued to attack into Thai territory. Thailand condemns the behavior and will act in self-defense as permitted under international law."