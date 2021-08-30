Texas: Anti-mask 'activist' dies of COVID-19

Covid-19 is real and there are simple measures to protect yourself against a possible infection. Wearing mask is one of them. But in US, there are hundreds who are against wearing of the mask for variety of reasons. One such anti-mask activist has passed away due to Covid-19.

Caleb Wallace (30) was the so-called anti-mask activist and he helped organise "The Freedom Rally" in July 2020. As per media reports, he is a father of three children and his wife is pregnant with their fourth child.

His wife Jessica told a local newspaper that Caleb began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on July 26. However, he refused to get tested or go to the hospital. He self-medicated with Vitamin C, Zinc, Aspirin and Ivermectin. Health officials in the US have urged people not to take Ivermectin to treat Covid.

He was taken to emergency room on July 30 and had been unconscious since August 8. He passed away on Saturday.

“To those who wished him death, I’m sorry his views and opinions hurt you. I prayed he’d come out of this with a new perspective and more appreciation for life. I can’t say much more than that because I can’t speak for him,” wrote his wife Jessica on the family's GoFundMe page.