Ten people were killed, and several others were injured, at Australia’s Bondi Beach in a terror incident during a Hanukkah event on Sunday (Dec 14), police said. This comes after New South Wales (NSW) police said that they were responding to a shooting incident at the famous beach, urging people to avoid the area. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his shock over the incident. Israeli leaders also condemned the incident, calling it a “cruel attack on Jews.”

Two gunmen opened fire at the beach, resulting in chaos and panic among people, with bodies reported lying on the ground. One of the alleged shooters was killed, while the other was in critical condition. At least 11 people were injured, including two police officers.

Witnesses reported “two shooters in black” seen at the site after multiple shots were heard at the iconic tourist location. Reportedly, the shooters had semi-automatic rifles, a witness told AFP.

In a statement, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the incident was “shocking and distressing”. He added that the police and emergency responders are present at the scene and “working to save lives.” Albanese added that he has spoken with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner and the NSW Premier, and that authorities are working closely with NSW Police as the situation unfolds. He urged members of the public nearby to closely follow official guidance issued by NSW Police.