/Tekashi 6ix9ine flaunts signed SpongeBob toy from Nicolás Maduro after release from Brooklyn jail

Former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine have become unlikely prison pals. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was released from prison on April 3, 2026, on Friday, bragged about Maduro signing his SpongeBob SquarePants doll, which he called "Sponge9ine", inside the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn. He was released early on Friday morning, April 3, 2026. He was serving a 90-day sentence for violating his supervised release.

On exiting the facility, 6ix9ine posted a video on his Instagram page. The video shows Tekashi showing the Nickelodeon toy in one hand and a stack of papers in the other hand. He excitedly grinned at his pals, “Look, Maduro signed it”, and read “, Maduro, second of April, Venezuela forever.” He was welcomed outside the prison walls by his pal, celebrity jeweller Vobara and was gifted a new $2.2 million 400-carat diamond chain of nearly four pounds.

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Both Maduro and Tekashi have been detained in the Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC) in Brooklyn. Maduro was forcefully abducted by the US Army as part of “Operation Midnight Hammer” on January 3, paraded through the streets of New York and placed on a bizarre trial of drug trafficking charges. He has been hosted in the MDC Brooklyn since then.

Tekashi, aka Daniel Hernandez, was arrested along with Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members in 2018 for firearm charges. Later, he testified against the gang members and received a plea deal in 2019. He was supposed to maintain a squeaky-clean image during his release. But he was accused of assault and stashing cocaine and MDMA in his house, which he later admitted to, resulting in a 90-day sentence.

But since both of them were high-profile inmates, they were housed in the Special Housing Unit. This is the place where Tekashi is likely to have met Maudro and got an autograph. The infamous NYC prison has also housed other high-profile inmates like alleged CEO shooter Luigi Mangione, Diddy, R. Kelly, and Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and Maduro's wife Cilia Flores.

“Fresh OUT THE FEDS $2,200,000 on my neck. GOD IS THE GREATEST. MY LORD AND SAVIOR,” he said before adding, “MADURO SIGNED MY JAIL HOUSE SPONGE9INE.”