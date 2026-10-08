/'Targeting civilian infrastructure unacceptable': India condemns attack on Riyadh international airport

India on Thursday (Oct 8) condemned the attacks targeting airports in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said, "India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured. We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

The statement by India comes after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group ​said on ‌Thursday it had attacked King ​Khalid ​International Airport in the ⁠Saudi capital ​Riyadh with ​a ballistic missile.

Three people have been killed in attacks on Saudi Arabia airports over two days, authorities said.

Two people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack at Abha International Airport, while one person was killed and eight were wounded in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabiya capital Riyadh.