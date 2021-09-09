Taliban was 'businesslike and professional' in new evacuation: White House

The Taliban was businesslike, "professional" and cooperative in facilitating the latest evacuation of US nationals from Afghanistan, the White House said Thursday.

"The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA," National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said of Thursday's flight from Kabul to Qatar.

"They have shown flexibility, and they have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort," Horne added, stressing that efforts to facilitate such evacuations of Americans and Afghans who worked with the US mission would continue.