Taiwan's top military commander killed in helicopter crash

Taiwan top military commander died in a chopper crash after the helicopter made an emergency landing in the mountainous northern area near Taipei.

The country's defence ministry said seven others were also killed in the crash.

Chief of general staff General Shen Yi-ming, 62, was killed after the UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crashed, Taiwan's defence ministry said. Authorities said at least five people trapped inside the wreckage were rescued.

Authorities had launched a rescue mission after aviation authorities lost contact with the chopper on Thursday morning. Reports said the chopper disappeared from radar less than 15 minutes after taking off.