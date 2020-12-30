Taiwan reports first case of new coronavirus variant found in Britain

Taiwan reported on Wednesday its first case of a new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain, in a person who returned to the island on Sunday and whose infection had previously been confirmed.

The new strain, which first emerged in the UK, pushed Britain to a new daily record of infections and led South Africa to impose a raft of new measures, amid fears around the world that holiday revelers are aggravating the spike in infections.

It has been detected in a number of European countries, as well as in the US, Canada, Australia, India, South Korea and Japan, among others.

The EU health agency warned the strain carried a high risk for more hospitalizations and deaths -- not because the infections are more severe but because it spreads more easily.