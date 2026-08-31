/Switzerland rave party shooting: Police arrest 43-year-old man on 'strong suspicion'

A 43-year-old Swiss man has been arrested on ‘strong suspicion’ of carrying out a rare deadly shooting at a rave in Aarau, Switzerland, authorities said on Monday. The gun attack happened in the early hours of Sunday as an annual rave at the racecourse in Aarau, the capital of Switzerland's northern Aargau canton, was coming to an end. The shooting prompted an international manhunt for the suspected gunman. One Italian woman was killed and five other people were injured, with some suffering serious wounds.

"A 43-year-old Swiss man was apprehended shortly before 1:00 am Monday (2300 GMT Sunday)," Aargau police said in a statement. "The man was subsequently arrested on strong suspicion of having committed the crime. "Investigations into the exact sequence of events, the background, and the possible motive are currently under way. "At this stage, it is believed a lone perpetrator was involved."

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Police said partygoers were preparing to leave when the gunman allegedly opened fire. In an earlier statement Monday, cantonal police said attendees were getting ready to head home when several shots were fired "at a group of people". A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed in the attack. "She died instantly, despite attempts to resuscitate her," police said, adding that five other people were wounded.