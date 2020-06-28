Swiss authorities quarantine 300 people after outbreak in Zurich nightclub

Swiss authorities have ordered 300 people to be put into quarantine after a superspreader led to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a Zurich nightclub.

A man who had been at the Flamingo Club a week ago tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and that five people who were with him there were then tested and also were positive and reported to authorities on Friday.

Working from a list of guests provided by the club, officials ordered others who attended the do into quarantine on Saturday for 10 days.

Swiss officials say if there are more superspreader type events in clubs they will have to resort to closing such facilities again.

Switzerland has so far reported 69 new cases overnight from Friday to Saturday for a total of 31,555 cases; 1,681 people have died.