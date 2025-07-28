/Suspect in Michigan Walmart stabbing was in psychiatric care? Details emerge after killing of 11 people

The suspect in the Michigan mass stabbing case has been identified as Bradford James Gille and police said that was wanted for assault allegations. At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City on Saturday (July 26) and a dozen were injured. Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters that it appeared to be a random act.



Authorities have now confirmed that he resident of Michigan and has prior assault allegations and controlled substance violations, as per WDIV Local 4. A social media user shared details about Gille and asked if he was living in an inpatient center for forensic psychiatry and why he was released. The user referenced Gille's purported address, which is shown to be 8303 Platt Road, and cross-checked it with what buildings are there, to show that the Centre for Forensic Psychiatry is located there. He was reportedly diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia 26 years back.

Earlier, the sheriff also said that the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife. Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer called the incident “brutal act of violence.” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also condemned the incident and said bureau officials were responding to “provide any necessary support.” Traverse City is a popular vacation spot on the coast of Lake Michigan. It is known for its cherry festival, wineries and lighthouses and is about 40 kilometers east of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

One man's heroic act stopped the suspect