Student wielding axe and knife injures three in Kazakhstan school

Three students at a middle school in the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan were injured when a student wielding an axe and a knife attacked them on Monday. The alleged attacker "came out of the toilet with a knife and an axe," said an official in Petropavlovsk. He was later detained, according to the official news agency Kazinform.

The teenager "jumped into the hallway and started swinging his axe at students", local news website Petropavlovsk News reported, citing an eyewitness. "He aimed at (one boy's) heart. The boy raised his arms to protect himself," it quoted the witness as saying.

Petropavlovsk is a city with a population of some 200,000 near the Russian border.

Kazinform reported that two of the injured students were hospitalised and the other was treated on the scene. The two boys and one girl were all conscious, it added.

The regional prosecutor's office has opened proceedings into the attempted murder. The office further said that the suspect had been undergoing psychiatric monitoring prior to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

