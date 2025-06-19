Strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s Hokkaido coast

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck off the southeastern coast of Japan’s Nemuro Peninsula in Hokkaido on Thursday (Jun 19), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the quake occurred offshore and had its epicentre at a latitude of 42.8° North and a longitude of 146.4° East. As of now, there are no tsunami warnings.

While the JMA reported it as a 6.1 magnitude quake event, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake as a magnitude 5.9 event, occurring at 23:08 UTC on June 18, approximately 107 kilometres southeast of Nemuro, at a depth of 14.9 kilometres.