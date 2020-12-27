Storm Bella brings strong winds and heavy rain to UK

Strong winds were observed in Brighton and Hove on the southern coast of the UK on December 26 as Storm Bella hit the British Isles.

Aberdaron in northern Wales recorded some of the strongest winds with gusts of up to 69 miles per hour, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said Storm Bella was expected on Boxing Day and Sunday.

In addition, an amber wind warning for Britain’s southern coastal counties was issued.

The Met Office has also warned that power cuts and travel disruption could occur over the weekend due to the bad weather. Gusts are expected to reach up to 70mph in exposed coastal locations.



A yellow wind warning has also been put in place for England and Wales, as well as the far south of Scotland, from the afternoon of December 26.