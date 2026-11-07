/'Stop Dirty Data Centres': Activists storm Microsoft AI data center site in amsterdam amid global protests

Over 100 activists breached the construction site of a Microsoft AI data centre in Amsterdam, marking the beginning of a coordinated two-day international campaign against the rapid expansion of resource-intensive computing infrastructure. Organisers from the "Stop Dirty Data Centres" coalition coordinated demonstrations across 16 countries, including marches in Dublin, Warsaw, and Denmark. During the Amsterdam rally, protesters scaled cranes and displayed banners to highlight the environmental toll of artificial intelligence operations.



The global pushback centres on growing concerns that large-scale data centres strain electrical grids, deplete local water resources, compete with housing development, and jeopardise climate commitments. Critics also warn about potential job displacement and the security risks of concentrating immense technological power within a few private corporations. The "Stop Dirty Data Centres" group clarified that it does not oppose technological progress or seek the closure of active facilities but advocates for a temporary moratorium on major construction until governments enact clearer regulatory frameworks.



The protests coincide with broader market volatility, where technology stocks recently dropped over fears that regulatory shifts in the United States could restrict the AI industry. Resistance to new infrastructure has surged internationally, leading to criminal enquiries into land clearances in Finland, tightened environmental oversight in Italy and Portugal, and project cancellations due to grid bottlenecks in the United Kingdom.