/Srinagar shivers: Season's coldest night dips to -1.6°C as winter grips Kashmir Valley

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir plunged into its chilliest night of the season on Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to a biting -1.6°C, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. This marks the onset of harsher winter conditions across the valley. Pahalgam emerged as the coldest spot in the Kashmir Valley, recording a bone-chilling -3.8°C. The popular tourist destination, known for its meadows and adventure activities, saw locals and visitors bundling up against the sharp frost.



Nearby, Qazigund , the gateway to Kashmir logged a minimum of -1.5°C, while Kupwara in north Kashmir dipped to -2.0°C. The famed ski resort of Gulmarg registered -1.0°C, hinting at early snow prospects that could delight winter sports enthusiasts. In contrast, Kokernag in south Kashmir offered a relatively milder night at 0.8°C.



The MeT Department attributes the cold snap to clear skies and calm winds, allowing heat to radiate away rapidly overnight. Forecasters warn of continued sub-zero temperatures in the coming days, advising residents to prepare for potential disruptions in daily life, including icy roads and water supply issues.



As Kashmir braces for the full force of winter, tourism hotspots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are gearing up for the ski season.